Bank 1 Rich Bank 2 Is Perfect

So I'm getting my car tuned and for some reason I have one bank that runs rich. I just put in a used set of injectors and I've flipped the banks from one side to the other. Put in new plugs, flipped the coil packs, tested the MAF and it all did nothing and I'm stuck. Haven't done any compression tests but I don't think it's a valve issue.
Car runs great, no backfires or codes or anything but the widebands he put in to monitor the F:A ratios says bank one is rich. Don't remember the exact numbers but we're talking like over a point difference from one bank to the other...
Anyone have any clues?
Also this is a full PI swapped engine into my 96 gt but I don't think that's relavent.
