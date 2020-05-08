Barn find score

Looking over my chassis after I ripped some body pieces and what do I find? This little badge staring at me. Looks like I got me a Florida Cop car!

IMG_4265.jpg


Not bad for $1000.

Sorry... So excited, had to share with the few that "get it" =]
 

Show all the pictures you want. Nothing else to do right now Good windows , and a five lug. Nice find ex your pic showed some rust.
 
So......it's a 5.0 that has been ridden hard and put away wet with about 800,000 miles/ 4 million hours of idling. Is this about the heavy duty steering rack and oil cooler that is now 30 years old? What makes special services cars special?

Kurt
 
