It's time to start my first build thread on the Forums. About two weeks ago I got word of a 1991 GT roller that had been sitting for a couple of years with the 302 that came out it wrapped up. It was a Twilight Blue 1991 GT that was straight and rust free. The interior needed work but it was worth a look. I went down last week to look at it and was happy to see that it was as good as it had been described and that the engine wasn't seized. I knew this would make a great project car and decided to jump on it.Today I went down and picked it up and it's now happily sitting in my garage. It's going to be a lot of work to get it back on the road but it's going to make for something for me and my son to work on during the weekends. I'm going to spend the week going over it and making a list of what I need to get it back on the road. Once I can get that organized, I can start figuring out what I want to tackle first.Here's some pictures of it when I picked it up. Damn it feels good to be back in the game!RearDriver SidePassenger SideOn Trailer