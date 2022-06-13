Progress Thread Barn Find - Twilight Blue 1991 GT 5spd

idareu

idareu

Member
Jan 6, 2004
11
1
14
Apopka, FL
It's time to start my first build thread on the Forums. About two weeks ago I got word of a 1991 GT roller that had been sitting for a couple of years with the 302 that came out it wrapped up. It was a Twilight Blue 1991 GT that was straight and rust free. The interior needed work but it was worth a look. I went down last week to look at it and was happy to see that it was as good as it had been described and that the engine wasn't seized. I knew this would make a great project car and decided to jump on it.

Today I went down and picked it up and it's now happily sitting in my garage. It's going to be a lot of work to get it back on the road but it's going to make for something for me and my son to work on during the weekends. I'm going to spend the week going over it and making a list of what I need to get it back on the road. Once I can get that organized, I can start figuring out what I want to tackle first.

Here's some pictures of it when I picked it up. Damn it feels good to be back in the game! :D

Rear
hu7Hqx5.jpg

Driver Side
KNayFpK.jpg

Passenger Side
CO14UFu.jpg

On Trailer
spldqHJ.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

W
1991 GT w/ AOD will die when shift to Park.
Replies
4
Views
350
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
weo457
W
TIGGER
Progress Thread Daily Driver.... 89 GT - Hatch is leaking
Replies
75
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
TIGGER
TIGGER
A
Question on multi-vacuum connector at right wheelwell/firewall
Replies
18
Views
683
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
mattys91gt
mattys91gt
DukeOfValencia
1970 Barn Find Questions
Replies
0
Views
306
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
DukeOfValencia
DukeOfValencia
TomzGT
Window with Its Own Mind
Replies
6
Views
301
2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom