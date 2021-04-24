Basic Brake Change

Hi all, mechanical newbie here with 89 GT with 4lug brakes (I think)



I am wondering what parts I need to fix my squishy no good brakes?

Not sure how to tell if just rotors or pads need changing too, and if that last sentence didn't make sense you can see why I'm having trouble figuring it out.



Also where is a good place to get the parts I need? Most info online is about swaps/upgrades, I just need basic maintenance.



Thank you!