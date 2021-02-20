Mustang5L5
i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
-
- Feb 18, 2001
-
- 34,893
-
- 11,034
-
- 224
So I’m installing my bassani catted x-pipe. I noticed Bassani supplies these inserts at the collectors.
what are these for? My guess is these are for stock (smaller) headers and I won’t need them for my JBA shorties?
I’ll email Bassani, but it’s sat. Was hoping to install this weekend.
I’m going to remove them but I don’t want to find out I needed them
what are these for? My guess is these are for stock (smaller) headers and I won’t need them for my JBA shorties?
I’ll email Bassani, but it’s sat. Was hoping to install this weekend.
I’m going to remove them but I don’t want to find out I needed them