Exhaust Bassani exhaust users...question

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
34,893
11,034
224
Massachusetts
So I’m installing my bassani catted x-pipe. I noticed Bassani supplies these inserts at the collectors.

what are these for? My guess is these are for stock (smaller) headers and I won’t need them for my JBA shorties?

I’ll email Bassani, but it’s sat. Was hoping to install this weekend.

I’m going to remove them but I don’t want to find out I needed them



75A6C1A4-5F85-45F4-BBF8-59F41771DCBF.jpeg
BBBF62BE-17EF-4304-8ADE-EF07487D55EE.jpeg
105D6023-8E27-4B70-AAF7-242C820D31E9.jpeg
 

