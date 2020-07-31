Battery?? Alternator??or??

Hello everybody! I’m new to the forum. I have an issue that I can’t solve, of course, I’m not the most car savvy anyway.... the other night as I was coming home late around 11pm my cars headlight started dimming and going on and off. The battery gauge and Rpms jump up and down when I apply the brakes or turn on the signal lights. Whenever I step on the gas quite hard only then do the headlights get fully bright ass they should, but only for a while. The abs light comes and goes and the theft light also comes and goes more frequently blinking hard. I took it to autozone and they said the cars battery and alternator were in good shape so im just confused. Recently (2 weeks ago) my car was broken into, they made a hole in my door with a screwdriver and ripped the ignition out ( they failed to steal it) I took the car to a shop so they could install a new steering coulmn not to long ago do you guys think maybe they didn’t connect something right? Would the steering coulmn even cause the issues I listed? I can see maybe the theft light maybe but everything else? Thanks guys!!