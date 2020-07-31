Battery?? Alternator??or??

I

Isthatatomeimijo

New Member
Jul 30, 2020
1
0
1
27
St. Louis
Hello everybody! I’m new to the forum. I have an issue that I can’t solve, of course, I’m not the most car savvy anyway.... the other night as I was coming home late around 11pm my cars headlight started dimming and going on and off. The battery gauge and Rpms jump up and down when I apply the brakes or turn on the signal lights. Whenever I step on the gas quite hard only then do the headlights get fully bright ass they should, but only for a while. The abs light comes and goes and the theft light also comes and goes more frequently blinking hard. I took it to autozone and they said the cars battery and alternator were in good shape so im just confused. Recently (2 weeks ago) my car was broken into, they made a hole in my door with a screwdriver and ripped the ignition out ( they failed to steal it) I took the car to a shop so they could install a new steering coulmn not to long ago do you guys think maybe they didn’t connect something right? Would the steering coulmn even cause the issues I listed? I can see maybe the theft light maybe but everything else? Thanks guys!!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
LILCBRA Electrical Battery relocation and alternator upgrade 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 6
M Battery hooked backwards alternator overcharging now Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
FetusLasVegas Electrical 89 GT Alternator upgrades, battery not holding charge Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 30
Hudson N My 1991 keeps dying, help. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
James V Alternator Not Charging And No Battery Light? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
J Weird Voltage Problem. SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
A Battery Light 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
S 1967 Mustang Alternator Charging Problem 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
C Alternator Or Battery? Need Help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
R Alternator/battery/electrical Problem 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
Dondre Richards Alternator Or Battery Or Both? Other Auto Tech 7
MVG•GT93 New Alternator And Battery But Car Continues To Die. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
G Alternator Drawing From Battery Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
joshjwc9 Alternator whine and battery flashing.. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
5.0loco 2 dead batteries and an alternator without an alibi Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
Canary94GT Battery charging issues. Alternator or wiring? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
chipstadley Alternator is draining battery while key off and getting hot Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
6 How to wire a 1 wire alternator with trunk mounted battery Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
T another Battery Drain/Alternator Problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
K Battery / Alternator Cable Melting 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
M 67 Alternator NOT Charging Battery / What's this wire? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 12
1 3G alternator, Mini Starter, and Battery Relocation Classic Mustang Specific Tech 8
K wiring issue from Alternator to Battery Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 22
8 Not the alternator...Battery still drained? 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 1
S Starter, alternator, battery, or wire path? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Y 1995 302 battery light on low out put from alternator 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 10
T Battery/Alternator Charging problems Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
Y Alternator and Battery Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
KyleEBK Alternator discharging battery? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
str8stang036 Alternator not charging battery 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 26
J Battery or Alternator? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
C starter, alternator, or battery? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
MrStang123 Symptoms of bad battery or alternator? Other Auto Tech 1
K Battery Issue -- Not the Battery or Alternator Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
S Car died yesterday, Possibly battery or alternator? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
The Green GT Starter, battery, or alternator? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
ponyboy19 Battery cut off switch, Alternator wire? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
Busted07 Trunk mount battery with a 1 wire Alternator (Non-EFI) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
A changed alternator, changed battery, but.... SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 9
H battery or alternator? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 10
R Alternator Positive terminal burning, car running on battery problem. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
R Alternator Positive terminal burning, car running on battery problem. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
J battery/alternator problem?! please help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
M BATTERY / ALTERNATOR PROBLEM? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Foxfan88 engine dies when unhooking battery, alternator dead right?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 28
Fox_84 battery relocation and alternator?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
ricky50 Questions about battery/alternator voltage Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
S Powerful Stereo and Alternator/Battery question... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
R Alternator? Connection? Battery? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
K Auto Battery & Electric... good alternators? Regional Forums and Event Information 3
Similar threads
Top Bottom