Electrical Battery Drain / slight draw

Okay here it is and I'll try to make it quick... I've been chasing a parasite draw for some time now and I believe I have two.. Have a new batt. All over the internet it states you should be in the .50mA or less range. I was reading 3.25 and the batt would drain pretty quickly over a short period of time. Pulled all fuses which didn't make a difference. I read that it could be the Alt. Since it was the stock alt, I pulled the "D" connector and that seemed to bring it down to 2.85. I figured this was a good time to upgrade to a 3G. Installed the new alt and the draw now stayed at 2.85. The batt doesn't drain as bad but it does come down so now im looking for the other draw. I disconnected all four connections on the + side of the Starter solenoid except the batt cable of course. The draw was gone! I tried each connection, one at a time, back on the solenoid and found that the 2.85 draw came back once the "blue" connection was on. Going through wiring diagrams, this is KAM, EEC power relay and a few other things, but I'm having a hard time understanding the diagrams. I started to pull everything and nothing brings down that 2.85. I pulled the EEC power relay, ignition module, fuel pump relay, WOT relay, you name it! Nothing brings it down.

The batt voltage was 12.73 volts last night around 9:30pm
This morning, I checked it 9am and its down to 12.71.

I know KAM has a constant draw but I don't know how much its supposed to be and or how much should your batt drain down daily.
I dont have a radio in it or anything aftermarket. Like I said, All fuses out and the draw is still there.

I'm stumped. Am I just chasing ghost or am I on to something?

Thanks!
 

