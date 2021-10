jaycee86 said: my 86 notch battery drains super quick

I had my car off and turn my headlights on and I could see my interior lights starting to dim

I hooked on a volt meter and my battery had 12 volts right when I turn my headlight switch on I can see the numbers dropping fast



help!! Click to expand...

Troubleshooting battery drains

Alternator troubleshooting for 86-93 5.0 Mustangs:

Revised 28-Nov-2018 to add warning that the instrument cluster must be in place and working for the alternator to charge

Red color text applies to cars with a 3G alternator.

3G alternator: Look for 12 volts at the stud on the back of the alternator where the 4 gauge power feed wire is bolted.

No voltage and the fuse for the 4 gauge power feed wire is open or there are some loose connections.

Typically it is something draining the battery. Small things like glove box or courtesy lights are often the culprits. If you have an aftermarket stereo or alarm system, it is also suspect.The ideal method is to disconnect the negative terminal, and connect a Digital Multimeter (DVM) between the negative terminal on the battery and the negative cable. Set the DVM on a low current scale of 2-5 amps if it doesn't auto-range. Watch the current draw, and then start pulling out fuses. When you see a sudden drop in the current, that circuit is the likely culprit.See http://assets.fluke.com/appnotes/automotive/beatbook.pdf . You will need the Adobe Acrobat viewer which is also a free download – http://www.adobe.com/products/acrobat/readstep2.html If you can’t find the current drain by pulling fuses, then the alternator is suspect or any aftermarket sound or lighting equipment that may be on the car. Disconnect the alternator output power plug, then disconnect any aftermarket sound or lighting equipment while watching the current on the DVM.Use a safety pin to pierce and probe the insulated connectors from the rear when doing tests with the connector plugged into its' mating connector.Engine off, ignition off, battery fully charged.1.) Look for 12 volts at the alternator output. No 12 volts and the dark green fuse link between the orange/black wires and the battery side of the starter solenoid has open circuited.2.) Look for 12 volts on the yellow/white wire that is the power feed to the regulator. No 12 volts, and the fuse link for the yellow/white wire has open circuited.1.) The alternator warning light should glow. No glow, bulb has burned out or there is a break or bad connection in the wiring between the regulator plug and the instrument cluster. The warning light supplies an exciter voltage that tells the regulator to turn on. There is a 500 Ω resistor in parallel with the warning light so that if the bulb burns out, the regulator still gets the exciter voltage.Disconnect the D connector with the 3 wires (yellow/white, white/black and green/red) from the voltage regulator.Measure the voltage on the Lt green/red wire. It should be 12 volts. No 12 volts and the wire is broken, or the 500 ohm resistor and dash indicator lamp are bad. If the 12 volts is missing, replace the warning lamp. If after replacing the warning lamp, the test fails again, the wiring between the warning lamp and the alternator is faulty. The warning lamp circuit is part of the instrument panel and contains some connectors that may cause problems.2.) Reconnect the D plug to the alternatorProbe the green/red wire from the rear of the connector and use the battery negative post as a ground. You should see 2.4-2.6 volts. No voltage and the previous tests passed, you have a failed voltage regulator. This is an actual measurement taken from a car with a working electrical system. If you see full or almost full12 volts, the regulator has failed.Probe the green/red wire from the rear of the connector and use the battery negative post as a ground. You should see battery voltage minus .25 to 1.0 volt. If the battery measured across the battery is 15.25 volts, you should see 14.50 voltsFamiliarize yourself with the following application note from Fluke:You will need to do some voltage drop testing of several of the wires.Start looking for these things:1.) Bad diode(s) in the alternator - one or more diodes have open circuited and are causing the voltage to drop off as load increases. Remove the alternator and bench test it to confirm or deny this as being the problem.2.) The secondary power ground is between the back of the intake manifold and the driver's side firewall. It is often missing or loose. It supplies ground for the alternator, A/C compressor clutch and other electrical accessories such as the gauges. Do the voltage drop test as shown in the Fluke tech note link. Measure the voltage drop between the alternator frame and the battery negative post. Watch for an increase in drop as the load increases. Use the Fluke voltage drop figures as guidelines for your decisions.3.) Bad regulator that does not increase field current as load increases. Remove the alternator and bench test it to confirm or deny this as being the problem.4.) Bad sense wire - open circuit in sense wiring or high resistance. The yellow/white wire is the voltage sense and power for the field. There is a fuse link embedded in the wiring where it connects to the black/orange wiring that can open up and cause problems. Disconnect the battery negative cable from the battery: this will keep you from making sparks when you do the next step. Then disconnect the yellow/white wire at the alternator and the green fuse link at the starter solenoid/starter relay. Measure the resistance between the alternator end of the yellow/white wire and the green fuse link: you should see less than 1 ohm. Reconnect all the wires when you have completed this step.5.) Bad power feed wiring from the alternator. Use caution in the next step, since you will need to do it with everything powered up and the engine running. You are going to do the Fluke voltage drop tests on the power feed wiring, fuse links and associated parts. Connect one DMM lead to the battery side of the starter solenoid/starter relay. Carefully probe the backside of the black/orange wire connector where it plugs into the alternator. With the engine off, you should see very little voltage. Start the engine and increase the load on the electrical system. Watch for an increase in drop as the load increases. Use the Fluke voltage drop figures as guidelines for your decisions.Voltage drops should not exceed the following:200 mV Wire or cable300 mV Switch100 mV Ground0 mV to <50 mV Sensor Connections0.0V bolt together connectionsNotice the green wire connects to a switched power source. The circuit contains a 500 ohm resistor in series between the switched power and the alternator. Connecting it to switched power keeps the regulator from drawing current when the engine is not running. The resistor limits the current flowing through the wire so that a fuse isn't needed if the wire shorts to ground.Also notice the sense wire connects to the starter solenoid and it is fused. It connects to the starter solenoid so that it can "sense" the voltage drop across the output wiring from the alternator.Fuse link for 86-93 MustangsReplacement parts:14 gauge fuse link for stock alternator.Bussman BP/FL14 Fusible linkAutoZoneDorman - Conduct-Tite 14 Gauge Fusible Link Wire Part No. 85620Advance auto parts #85620Pep Boys - SKU #8637594See the following website for some help from Tmoss (diagram designer) & Stang&2Birds (website host) for help on 88-95 wiring; http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/ Everyone should bookmark this site.94-95 Mustang wiring diagramsComplete computer, actuator & sensor wiring diagram for 91-93 Mass Air MustangsComplete computer, actuator & sensor wiring diagram for 88-91 Mass Air MustangsIgnition switch wiringFuel, alternator, A/C and ignition wiringO2 sensor wiring harnessVacuum diagram 89-93 MustangsHVAC vacuum diagramTFI module differences & pin outFuse box layoutMustang 5.0 Lights and Radio schematic, by TMoss:87-92 power window wiring93 power window wiringT5 Cutaway showing T5 internal partsVisual comparison of the Ford Fuel Injectors, picture by TMoss:Convertible top motor wiring http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/mustang88VertTopMotorCkt.gif Engine mounted fuel injector harnessLocation of the TPS, IAB, and the 10-pin connectors on a 5.0, picture by TMoss:Starter circuitAlternator diagram for 94-95 Mustangs.