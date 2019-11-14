jaycee86 said: my 86 notch battery drains super quick

I had my car off and turn my headlights on and I could see my interior lights starting to dim

I hooked on a volt meter and my battery had 12 volts right when I turn my headlight switch on I can see the numbers dropping fast



help!! Click to expand...

Troubleshooting battery drains

Alternator troubleshooting for 86-93 5.0 Mustangs:

Revised 28-Nov-2018 to add warning that the instrument cluster must be in place and working for the alternator to charge

Red color text applies to cars with a 3G alternator.

3G alternator: Look for 12 volts at the stud on the back of the alternator where the 4 gauge power feed wire is bolted.

No voltage and the fuse for the 4 gauge power feed wire is open or there are some loose connections.