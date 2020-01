There is an electrical draw in the system. The easiest way to find it will be to unhook the negative battery cable and hook up a multimeter between the terminal and the battery post. Set the meter to read amps. A normal memory draw will be below .5A when the car is off, key out and all doors closed. (Usually have to wait 1-2 minutes to ensure all modules have had time to power down.



First see how large the draw is. Likely a few amps. Start under the hood unplugging fuses one at a time and see if any single fuse being removed causes the reading to drop to below .5A. If none do try the inside fuses. The circuit that fuse powers is the problem. You will have to see what is powered by that circuit and disconnect one item at a time from that circuit to figure out where the problem is.



If you have to work inside the car to do this make sure you close the door latches with the doors open so the car doesn't see them as open as this would cause a draw and change your readings. The door latches can be closed using a screwdriver or similar tool.