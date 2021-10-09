Battery help

1hot87gt

1hot87gt

Well-Known Member
Mar 17, 2017
243
178
63
51
New York
My Optima Red Top is getting a little tired after 7 years of pretty reliable service. I’m tempted to just replace it with the same. But I’m wondering if I should upgrade to a dual purpose battery or something better equipped to handle the massive electric fan and Kenwood amp I’m running. I did upgrade the alternator to a 3g PA Performance unit and installed that beefy heavy gauge charging wire kit from LMR. I’m looking at the Yellow Top and the Odyssey batteries. The only thing holding me back is that they are anywhere from 10 to 15 lbs heavier than the Red Top. Any thoughts?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

N
SOLD Supercharged 1989 SSP Coupe $13,500 obo
Replies
13
Views
10K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
notchlubber
N
93silverlx50
Need Help, Car Wont Start, I've Gone Through Both Checklists
Replies
54
Views
5K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
No.11
Taurus Fan And Fal 33054 Install On A Fox
Replies
8
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
MFE92
MFE92
S
  • Locked
SOLD 2000 Ford Mustang Gt Nasa Cmc Racer Or Hpde
Replies
0
Views
3K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
SPEED DETAILS
S
T
Progress Thread 1987 Mustang Gt "foxy"
Replies
41
Views
5K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom