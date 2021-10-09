Battery help

My Optima Red Top is getting a little tired after 7 years of pretty reliable service. I’m tempted to just replace it with the same. But I’m wondering if I should upgrade to a dual purpose battery or something better equipped to handle the massive electric fan and Kenwood amp I’m running. I did upgrade the alternator to a 3g PA Performance unit and installed that beefy heavy gauge charging wire kit from LMR. I’m looking at the Yellow Top and the Odyssey batteries. The only thing holding me back is that they are anywhere from 10 to 15 lbs heavier than the Red Top. Any thoughts?