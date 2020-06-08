7991LXnSHO
Mustang Master
Sep 1, 2010
- 2,337
- 356
- 124
@jrichker and Other EEC IV gurus,
Is there a downside to or possible damage from disconnecting the battery In a 1991 Mustang for storage or possible extended parking? I know 1. Any codes are lost/re-set, and 2. It runs rough for a bit while the computer relearns the modifications. Is there any other reason to not protect my car from an electrical fire when stored?
I have done this with quality quick disconnects in my pre-computer cars, and it has extended battery life and avoided dead batteries in the spring. Since I am tired of doing this with a short crescent wrench and pulling the positive cable, I will install a disconnect if there is room And If you give the OK
Thanks!.
