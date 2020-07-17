So I took the car out for a drive again tonight. When I was coming to a changing stoplight I had to come to a stop pretty quick, so I down shifted and braked. When I come to a halt the car had died. I tried to restart, but the battery was more or less dead so I had to push it off to the side. Thankfully a woman stopped about 10 minutes later while I was looking up roadside assistance through my insurance and offered a jump.This is the second time in the past month, so I figure it's one of a couple different problems, or a combination of them all. The alternator is kinda old and I went with a remanned unit that was stock for the II, but can't remember which size I got. I know it was the bigger option that they had though.The battery is a little over a year old and sits in the engine bay with no insulator.And I've added the AF gauge, the new tach, and hooked up all of the corresponding lights.I'm questioning if there's too much draw with the new stuff, or if the battery is trashed or just becoming heat soaked and not taking a charge. Interesting enough, I've not had a problem until now.So I'm investigating relocating the battery to the hatch and upgrading the alternator. Anyone have any recommendations on any of this stuff?