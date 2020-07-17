Electrical Battery relocation and alternator upgrade

I started this morning by knocking out some studs
So I took the car out for a drive again tonight. When I was coming to a changing stoplight I had to come to a stop pretty quick, so I down shifted and braked. When I come to a halt the car had died. I tried to restart, but the battery was more or less dead so I had to push it off to the side. Thankfully a woman stopped about 10 minutes later while I was looking up roadside assistance through my insurance and offered a jump.

This is the second time in the past month, so I figure it's one of a couple different problems, or a combination of them all. The alternator is kinda old and I went with a remanned unit that was stock for the II, but can't remember which size I got. I know it was the bigger option that they had though.

The battery is a little over a year old and sits in the engine bay with no insulator.

And I've added the AF gauge, the new tach, and hooked up all of the corresponding lights.

I'm questioning if there's too much draw with the new stuff, or if the battery is trashed or just becoming heat soaked and not taking a charge. Interesting enough, I've not had a problem until now. :shrug:

So I'm investigating relocating the battery to the hatch and upgrading the alternator. Anyone have any recommendations on any of this stuff?
 
Sealed AGM battery if mounted inside, use a battery box for insurance.


When it comes to the alternator, upgrading from the Ford externally-regulated stocker to something better requires wiring. I run a Chevy 1-wire on mine, I think it's 65-amp. It handles everything but the initial surge of my Flex-a-Lite Syclone fan just fine (idle stumbles for about a second when the fan initially starts). That's while running the MSD EFI, MSD ignition, and electric fuel pump.

PowerMaster makes a 1-wire, 100-amp that is a direct-bolt-on physically for Ford now, but you'd still have to do the wiring.
 
I started this morning by knocking out some studs
Been window shopping, looking at an Optima Red Top as far as a battery is concerned. And I was looking at battery boxes on Summit, really leaning toward an aluminum box, but some of the reviews I've read say they're flimsy.


Screenshot_20200718-140407.jpg
Screenshot_20200718-140357.jpg


If it's going in the hatch, I think I'd want something fairly sturdy. Maybe a plastic box would be better?


And, for now, this is one of the alternators that is on my radar. By rewiring, do you mean disconnecting the alternator pigtail from the harness, doing away with the regulator, running the positive from the alternator to the battery positive and making sure the alternator case is grounded? It seems like it should be that easy unless there's something I'm not thinking of?
 
I will be mounting mine out back for obvious reasons as well. I always thought the battery placement in the ii's was hokey.
Too hot in there for a battery hence why they had to run a cooling port to it. With a hatch model, the concerns are obvious, so as long as it is a sealed battery and bolted down with heavy enough hardware to keep it from becoming a missile it should be fine. I wouldn't rely on just the box being bolted down though, a sturdy cross bar and bolts/redi-rod 3/8 minimum clear through the floor with a backer plate. under as well...
 
I started this morning by knocking out some studs
So something occurred to me earlier today while slinging mud on the drywall seams in the bedroom. I have a used 3G alternator of some sort that I got from the guy that I got a bunch of Fox parts from for the convertible. :shrug: So now it's looking like it's going to be the 3G alternator upgrade. Looking at different sources for wiring and whatnot, I see that LMR offers a conversion kit from PA Performance. They're out of stock right now, but I think that's the route I'll take when they're available.
 
I relocated my battery to the spare tire well. Used the Taylor box and a lead acid battery. Eventually I will get a sealed battery but the box is vented through the oval fill plug on the tire well floor. I used the spare tire hold down as one mount for now. When I get everything else sorted the gas tank will be replaced and I will drill through the floor then. I also use the t top tie downs too assist it staying in place. I ran wires into the small access panel on the passenger side and ran the positive wire to a bulkhead fitting at the firewall so no wires can be chaffed. The wire lays in the door sill channel. I grounded inside the battery box to the bolt through the spare tire hold down and ran another ground to the bracket at the trunk latch. I have 175 amp fuse holder near the battery but the fuse wasn't big enough for a hot start and has been bypassed for a couple months now. Worked fine for about a month of shakedown but a hot soak start popped it.

The Taylor box is kinda flimsy but not unexpectedly for an aluminum lightweight box. Once it's bolted together it does it's job fine.

Vent Tube upper right
IMG_20200513_144855977.jpg


Bulkhead Location. Upper left

IMG_20200513_145055995.jpg
 
