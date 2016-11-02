Battery Relocation Kits, Talk To Me Goose...

I just did a relocation in my '91 coupe. I used a Taylor relocation kit. It comes with the aluminum box, cable, terminals, hold down, breather, etc. I also installed a Moroso cut off switch. I relocated the starter solenoid to the trunk as well and ran a 1ga welding cable to a power distribution block on the inside of the fender and tucked the existing wires behind the fender to clean up that area and have a batter place to mount the MSD stuff.



I bought extra 1ga welding cable for all of the long runs and extra grounds, and only used the 2ga cable supplied in the kit for the solenoid/cutoff switch connections. I bought copper lugs and a bunch of heat shrink tubing and a cable crimper for all of the cable lugs. I also used a handful of cable clamps to keep everything secure, rubber grommets wherever the cables had to pass through the floor, etc.



I didn't have to drop the tank to mount the battery box, which bolts through the floor. One of the all thread mounting studs ran through an original hole in the frame rail, and I reamed the other hole to a slight oval shape and was able to fish the all thread stud up over the tank and through the floor.