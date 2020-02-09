Battery terminal fuse

My son just acquired a 2008 GT, a d we noticed a previous owner has butchered the battery/starter/alternator cables by splicing wires together with electrical tape.



After a starting issue yesterday, I am attempting to fix some of the issues. The stock wires are long enough to reach the battery terminals (except the alternator wire), so one of my solutions was to get a terminal connector with enough connections for each wire.



2 negative, but 4 positive. My question lies with the positive cable side. The alternator cable (the spliced portion from the stock cable) and the cable to the fuse box have been attached to a 120A fuse connector at the positive side terminal post. I have owned 3 Mustangs in the past and dont remember this being on any of the other (1965, 2005, 2010). Is this a standard part that I need to keep? Is it on the correct wires? I haven't been able to find a good photo online of the original wiring harness, or of the original battery terminal connection.



If anyone has any insight, I would appreciate it. I dont want to delete it if jts necessary.



Thanks.