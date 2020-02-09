Battery terminal fuse

B

Big Studly

New Member
Jun 4, 2006
1
0
1
My son just acquired a 2008 GT, a d we noticed a previous owner has butchered the battery/starter/alternator cables by splicing wires together with electrical tape.

After a starting issue yesterday, I am attempting to fix some of the issues. The stock wires are long enough to reach the battery terminals (except the alternator wire), so one of my solutions was to get a terminal connector with enough connections for each wire.

2 negative, but 4 positive. My question lies with the positive cable side. The alternator cable (the spliced portion from the stock cable) and the cable to the fuse box have been attached to a 120A fuse connector at the positive side terminal post. I have owned 3 Mustangs in the past and dont remember this being on any of the other (1965, 2005, 2010). Is this a standard part that I need to keep? Is it on the correct wires? I haven't been able to find a good photo online of the original wiring harness, or of the original battery terminal connection.

If anyone has any insight, I would appreciate it. I dont want to delete it if jts necessary.

Thanks.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
1 Fox Battery Terminal Bolt Size 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
1 Electrical Battery Terminal Bolt Size 89 Mustang Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Z New Starter, Battery, Cables And Terminals. Randomly Starts...randomly Doesn't SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
M Amp Power Connection To Battery Positive Terminal 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
No.11 Electrical Sparking At Negative Battery Terminal After Alt. 4 Ga Power Wire Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 19
Similar threads
Fox Battery Terminal Bolt Size
Electrical Battery Terminal Bolt Size 89 Mustang
New Starter, Battery, Cables And Terminals. Randomly Starts...randomly Doesn't
Amp Power Connection To Battery Positive Terminal
Electrical Sparking At Negative Battery Terminal After Alt. 4 Ga Power Wire
Top Bottom