Battery to engine wiring harness placement

Hi. I'm relatively new and own a 2001 GT convertible that I just put an engine and reman tranny in. I lost all the pictures that showed where the wiring harness goes under the front of the engine and wondered if I could get some help. Anyway also I think I got the routing of the transmission lines right when I put it back in it was a year in dry dock. Hello anyway live in California and the North State and thank you all for any help you can give. Oh yeah it's a laser red