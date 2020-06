Hi names mike I have.a 1996 mustang gt just replaced my alternator and belt it was way past over do but think my battery is garbage because it was dead yesterday which I found weird but I don’t think it’s the original battery or don’t know if that battery is correct so going to buy a new had the car for 3 years just now haveing issues but my question is does any one know the correct battery? Battery size or info that viewing in it it’s a 4.6 v8 thank you