Installed a BBK fuel pump today to replace the stocker that was in the tank of my '93 GT. When I removed the stock pump, the fuel return line (on the pump assembly) had an orange rubber cap with a clamp on it blocking fuel from returning to the tank from the factory return line. Everything looked factory when I took it apart, and it had been running fine before I took it apart. I looked at a couple of YouTube videos and I didn't see this cap on any other fox body pumps. Why would the factory cap off the return line? Seems to defeat the purpose of a return line. I removed it and left the line open, hope I didn't screw something up. Anybody seen this before? I haven't had a chance to put gas back in the tank and do a leak check or first start, high 90's today here in Texas and my non-A/C garage took it's toll, lol.