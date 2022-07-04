BBK Clutch Cable Works Hard

Hi. Just had to replace the clutch cable in my '99 GT. I bought a BBK cable kit with the firewall adjuster. ( I'd already replaced the quadrant ) Anyways.....now my clutch takes so much

more work to push down. Are the cables that BBK supplies in their kits lined like the factory items and like the MM items, or are they a china replacement type? I've watched a whole slew of Youtube videos on replacing the cable and I haven't seen any procedures that I'm not doing as well. But damn.....I know I've got a effed up knee but, the original cable never took this much effort to use. Any thoughts on what's going on?