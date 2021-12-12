BBK Long Tubes. How low do they hang?

Brent Francis said: Hello, I have an 88, currently has BBK shorties and BBK off road H pipe. Is a manual trans. Car has been lowered. I would really like long tubes on it. How much lower than my current setup would BBK 5/8 long tubes hang? Do I need to get a mini starter? Car is not daily driven so no high speed bumps to drive over. Thank you Click to expand...

They definitely hang lower. Of all the aftermarket headers, the BBK are definitely the best for road clearance, some of the other brands hang absurdly low. They are about even with my tubular subframe connectors. I'm lowered about 2 inches in the front, and other things tend to hit before the headers do. They do get scrubbed every once in awhile. It's not really an issue.The headers will fit with the late model stock starter, but I think in 88" you had that big boat anchor starter. Can't say for sure on that. With the late model Ford starter, I ended up getting a better starter. The long tube headers ended up projecting a lot more heat around the starter area, an after the car was up to temp, the starter would get horribly heat soaked and perform really poorly. I tried a new starter, starter blanket, thicker cables, everything. The fix was a better starter. You are going to want a Denso gear reduction starter, not a mini starter. The Denso gear reduction is factory equipment on a bunch of cars from Toyota's to Corvettes, so it has factory reliability. Mine is 18 years old, and still works like new.Kurt