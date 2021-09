I'm running the 3/4" stage 8's on an SN95 5.0 with BBK unequal shorties for the same reason. My fear with the 1" bolts is that you'll have a hard time getting them through the flange on the inside bends of the primaries. You might want to test it first with a 1" bolt that you have laying around or pick one up at Lowe's or Home Depot first.



One suggestion: new header gaskets shrink. After I put it back together with new gaskets, I heat cycle it several times and re-tighten. Once it seems good after about three drives, then I give the bolts one last twist and put the anti-rotation clips on. This is with Fel-Pro gaskets, if you're using copper gaskets, it will probably not shrink in the same manor.