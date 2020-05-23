Hey Everyone,



Been a while since I've been here.. Life, work, and other stuff . The 90 was laid up for almost a year and took me a few months to get back together. Lost motivation to work on it and the bad back hindered me from working on the cars. Anyway, still have the 90 vert and the 86 T Top and the 2013. Been trying to get back into it now that I am working remotely due to Covid19. I'll keep it short and just say glad to be back and hope all of you are safe, well. and healthy and your cars all running. Hopefully I'll be here more often as work and life allow.





Here are some pics of the cars from this month.



Mike