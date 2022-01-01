Drivetrain Bellhousing runout alignment

I'm installing a Tremec TKX in my '89 foxbody. The instruction sheet that came with the transmission says you should check the center bellhousing to center crankshaft alignment wit a dial indicator. Maximum allowable runout is .005". I've never done this, so I found some youtube videos that explain how. So after doing the checks, my total runout is .0075". I'm .0025" out of their recommended specs. To get it into spec I'd have to get some offset dowel pins. So my question is, do you guys check this when doing transmission swaps or just bolt it up and send it? I'm using a new aluminum bellhousing. The old T5 bell won't work with the TKX. Car is mostly street driven, but does see some track use.
 

