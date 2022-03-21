Belt Tensioner Alignment

Monday
I have new pulleys (all) and now have a tensioner (also new) alignment problem.
Has any of you ever added a shim or two to your belt tensioner to bring to where it rides aligned?
Please let me know if you have, because I am sure I will be doing this in the next two days. I could use your experienced advice...
Thanks
