Engine Belt Tensioner Broke?

So, I went to take my belt off to change out a pulley and see this...
Pulley is all the way down but the stop is at the highest point. I can't move the arm up. Do I just cut the belt and hope I don't snap an arm off? Is the tensioner toast? What would make that happen? The car has been running a little rough. Would a loose belt be a cause. There is about a good 1/2" of play on the belt at the longest section. Not sure what normal is?
 

