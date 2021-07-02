I got my hands on a factory radio which I’d like to bench test to see if it works before the installation. I never bench tested a radio before so before I do so I wanted to run it by you all to see if my plan would work or not. I obviously do not want to fry the radio.

I plan to take a power cord from an old

Computer router, cut the end and splice the wires to the radio power. The router power cord says input 100-240v and output 12v so I’m thinking this may work unless the radio is actually less than 12v. I have super minimal electrical experience so before I do this and chance frying the radio I wanted to check. Any advice is appreciated.