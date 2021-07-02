Electrical Bench test a factory radio

I got my hands on a factory radio which I’d like to bench test to see if it works before the installation. I never bench tested a radio before so before I do so I wanted to run it by you all to see if my plan would work or not. I obviously do not want to fry the radio.
I plan to take a power cord from an old
Computer router, cut the end and splice the wires to the radio power. The router power cord says input 100-240v and output 12v so I’m thinking this may work unless the radio is actually less than 12v. I have super minimal electrical experience so before I do this and chance frying the radio I wanted to check. Any advice is appreciated.
 

First, some amps do not react well to not having speakers hooked up. To do this right, I’d want a pigtail correct to the radio, a wiring diagram, and 4 speakers hooked up right before applying power.
2 amps should be enough to light the clock, but not turn up the radio.
 
I bench test them with a desktop 12V power supply that is rated for 30 Amps. . I do not know if 2amps is enough juice to really test it. It might?
 
7991LXnSHO said:
First, some amps do not react well to not having speakers hooked up. To do this right, I’d want a pigtail correct to the radio, a wiring diagram, and 4 speakers hooked up right before applying power.
2 amps should be enough to light the clock, but not turn up the radio.
Thank you for this info. I didn’t know about the 2 amp thing (not enough to power the speakers) so I guess even with speakers hooked up this would be pointless other than to see if the screen lights up. I will have to keep researching this for a better plan.
 
2 amps X 12 V = 24 watts.
The constant memory fuse is often 5 amps.
The desktop power supply sounds like a better idea.
 
You'll want something like this. Make sure you use fuses inline from the power supply to the radio/amp. It needs a power cord as well

Amazon productView: https://www.amazon.com/Universal-Regulated-Switching-Converter-Transformer/dp/B08LDC41B6/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?dchild=1&keywords=12v+30A+power+supply&qid=1625244331&sr=8-1-spons&psc=1&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUFVMEZWM0o3Q0ZBU0wmZW5jcnlwdGVkSWQ9QTA2OTY4MDM0TkpTSVgxWUJPRkQmZW5jcnlwdGVkQWRJZD1BMDQyNjA2MzI3WDgyVkFIN0lOR1cmd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGYmYWN0aW9uPWNsaWNrUmVkaXJlY3QmZG9Ob3RMb2dDbGljaz10cnVl
 
Mustang5L5 said:
You'll want something like this. Make sure you use fuses inline from the power supply to the radio/amp. It needs a power cord as well

Amazon productView: https://www.amazon.com/Universal-Regulated-Switching-Converter-Transformer/dp/B08LDC41B6/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?dchild=1&keywords=12v+30A+power+supply&qid=1625244331&sr=8-1-spons&psc=1&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUFVMEZWM0o3Q0ZBU0wmZW5jcnlwdGVkSWQ9QTA2OTY4MDM0TkpTSVgxWUJPRkQmZW5jcnlwdGVkQWRJZD1BMDQyNjA2MzI3WDgyVkFIN0lOR1cmd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGYmYWN0aW9uPWNsaWNrUmVkaXJlY3QmZG9Ob3RMb2dDbGljaz10cnVl
Ok after reading all the advice I decided that I’m going to do this the right way and get my hands on one of these converters instead of rigging my own power supply. Seems to be a safer bet. I’m feeling restless today so wanted to rig something quick in the basement but I now see I better slow down and do this differently before I fry the radio. I will see a friend that has one of these converters and get some fuses. Thanks!
 
