Besides under the rear axle housing, where to place jackstands

If you have any rust on the bottom, you'll probably need to remove the front and rear leaf spring hangers to clean and paint under them. I recommend putting jack stands as far to the outside of the front suspension crossmember as possible, and under the rocker panels just forward of the rear wheel wells.



Removing the front springs on a Mustang II without the weight of the engine on them can be very tricky. The front shocks act as a limiter to the motion of the lower A-arm, so if the engine is missing and you remove the shock, you'll have to use spring compressors to reinstall it. Removing either upper or lower balljoint without either spring compressors or the weight of the engine on the front suspension is guarenteed to cause sudden lengthening of the spring!