Best 99-04 Mustang GT clutch kit replacement?

Dec 17, 2019
So my 01 GT is at 87K miles (Original Clutch) and I can already tell that it'll need to be replaced within the next year or 2, my first gear doesn't stall out (but all other gears do) and my clutch pedal gets REALLY light when I do a hard shift or 2 but then goes back to being normal (stiff) the next day. Haven't really beat the car as much as I "should of" but I'm sure old age has a factor too, doesn't slip quite yet but I'm on borrowed time it seems. So I'm looking for a clutch kit under $500 and want that stiff (if not a little stiffer) clutch feel that the factory one feels like. I hear people saying "King Cobra" and others saying "Spec stage 2" and of course the super crazies saying "McLeod" but my mustang won't ever see any more than 350HP so I don't need a SUPER ULTRA clutch, just one that feels stiff like factory and one that is RELIABLE. Any recommendations would GREATLY be APPRECIATED.
 

