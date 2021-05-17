Engine Best aftermarket MAF?

Need to buy an MAF for my combo to get it running with the A9L setup and 30# injector. Would prefer something that will fit in the stock air tube setup.

While I am going MS3 eventually, I just need to get my engine up and running first. Even though it’s temporary I still want a quality MAF.

what’s good these days?
 

