Need to buy an MAF for my combo to get it running with the A9L setup and 30# injector. Would prefer something that will fit in the stock air tube setup.
While I am going MS3 eventually, I just need to get my engine up and running first. Even though it’s temporary I still want a quality MAF.
what’s good these days?
what’s good these days?