I will be doing my radiator change now that spring is here - I had prestone green 50/50 in it - I will flush out the system good with hose water then run some distilled water to finish flush . What type and ratio of antifreeze have you guys tried . I live in an area that gets below freezing in winter btw . I considered using the water wetter products but heard some stories of how they don’t mix well with antifreeze . Thanks