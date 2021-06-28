best cam for a bone stock 351w 86 block

I have a 1990 mustang lx car I've been working on. I finished the swap and want to add more power with a cam. I have a low budget so I plan on trying to port the stock heads and try to fit the biggest camshaft possible.this is the cam kit I was thinking about putting into the car.I also plan on getting a timing chain kit and maybe a set of rockers if I cannot use the factory rockers.I do not daily drive the car and it's going to be a drag car so driveability isn't an issue.I already have an Edelbrock dual plane performer intake and I plan on rebuilding a Holley 750 I have laying around for fuel.