I am in the middle of replacing my 4.6 (Romeo) engine in my 01 Mustang. The first thing I noticed and couldn't get over when I removed the engine was how ugly and rusty the outside of the clutch and flywheel were. Before I removed the engine I noticed a constant squealing when engaging/holding the clutch, although it never slipped or misbehaved to my knowledge. As preventative maintenance I decided to get a new clutch and possibly a flywheel.Car has exhaust and 3.73s, other than that it is stock, although in the next couple years I plan on adding some power. What would you guys recommend? I was looking at a couple options and don't want to break the bank. This Mcleod Clutch would be really nice, its affordable and would give me room to get a flywheel. This Centerforce looks really nice as well, and I would have no problem dishing out the cash for it if I knew I could save my current flywheel, unless the flywheel needs to be upgraded to handle this clutch. Just looking for options here and other recommendations. Thanks