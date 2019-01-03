Best coating/paint/rust protection for underside of floor and floor pans

BlakeusMaximus said: I haven’t had to do that, luckily my car is rust free. I live in the sw though. Based off reading other members threads and what they used, POR15 is probably want you would want to use again. If I had to, that what I would use. Why is it so labor intensive? Click to expand...

Its so labour intense because it needs clean bare or seasoned metal to properly stick.. It cant go over any other paint or sealer or it will just peel off and if there is any paint under the por15 and theres rust under that paint then u cover it with por15 that spot will rust under the por15 and lift the por15.. Also the metal has to be clean clean clean or the por15 wont stick.. The marine clean has to be used and then washed thoroughly with a hose.. The metal prep is bascially the same. Needs to be applied and the rinsed out thoroughly with the hose. Or the por15 wont stick.. If any marine clean is left behind the por15 wont stick... When i did my floorpans i had barely surface rust on most of my floors. Just the passenger foot part needed to be repaired.. Dont get me wrong por15 seems to be a good product. Just super labour intensive for it to work properly