Best coating/paint/rust protection for underside of floor and floor pans

Blucifer99
I only understand every 3rd word
-
- Jul 15, 2018
-
- 441
-
- 29
-
- 38
-
- 35
hey im looking for aadviceon the best paint or rust protection or both for the underside of my mustang... I have little to no rust under my car.. Basically planning on sanding the whole underside and re priming and painting.. I have considered por15 but the prep is crazy thats needed.. Looking for suggestions on what type kind to use.. Any input is good input. Also i have already por15 my whole inside floor pans. And thats why im lookin for something alittle bit less labour intesive. Cause that was a total pain.. Sanded to bare metal the whole inside pans and then basically days of cleaning resanding then etching and it wasnt fun..