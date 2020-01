Best coating/paint/rust protection for underside of floor and floor pans

I know what you mean on the POR-15... it's does not like clean un-rusted metal, you have to use there metal ready, which is just an acid... and keep it wet with that stuff for like 15min, then wash off... if you don't, that stuff will peel off..... which sucks, last thing I want to do is put water on it...I just bought this stuff a month or so ago from Eastwood, it's there new Rust Encapulator called Platinum... you don't need that kind of prep...here's a link to it - https://www.eastwood.com/eastwood-rust-encapsulator-platinum.html I'm hoping it's as good, as the por-15, I do know, if you get some on you, it's hard as hell, just like the por-15 to get off.... ask me how I know...I also used there internal frame coating... to spray inside all the frame rails, front and rear, going to do inside the rockers too this spring when the weather warms up.... which i used/treated it alot more then needed.. and will maybe re-do every once in awhile... to make sure... after fixing the strut tower areas on mine, I don't need to do that again...