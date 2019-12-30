Best coil packs for a 96 mystic cobra

Hello everyone, I am a new proud owner of a 96 Mystic cobra and recently have had misfire issues in cylinder one. They replaced all the plugs and still have the issue and although I have unplugged the ground wire at the battery to reset the check engine light being on, The car still sputters and jolts wind mashing the gas upon initial throttle. When it gets into higher rpm’s it doesn’t seem to sputter as much so I’m thinking it’s probably the coil packs. Any help on choosing the best coil packs would be greatly appreciated.