Best coil packs for a 96 mystic cobra

P

PurpleAndGreen96

New Member
Dec 30, 2019
1
0
0
41
Akron
Hello everyone, I am a new proud owner of a 96 Mystic cobra and recently have had misfire issues in cylinder one. They replaced all the plugs and still have the issue and although I have unplugged the ground wire at the battery to reset the check engine light being on, The car still sputters and jolts wind mashing the gas upon initial throttle. When it gets into higher rpm’s it doesn’t seem to sputter as much so I’m thinking it’s probably the coil packs. Any help on choosing the best coil packs would be greatly appreciated.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
T Best bang for the buck coil over kit 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Mineral4.6 Best Coil Packs For The Money? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 15
J Best Reliable Coil Packs 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
musclemustangcb Best Cop Style Coil Forced Induction?? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
Stangstroke Who makes the best Coil over shocks for my 94 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 42
Similar threads
Best bang for the buck coil over kit
Best Coil Packs For The Money?
Best Reliable Coil Packs
Best Cop Style Coil Forced Induction??
Who makes the best Coil over shocks for my 94
Top Bottom