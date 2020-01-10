Best dual plane intake for small block Windsor

I am starting on a 333 inch small block Windsor for the southeast gassers super stock class. class rules state stock or replacement dual plane intake only ,no air gap styles.

No sheet metal ,no tunnel rams. It can be a single carb, 2x4 or 3x2 intake. Must use holley forward mount carbs. 2x4 setups must use side float carbs. Can use 1 inch spacer.

Which would provide the most top end charge? All cars are stick shift ,spec rear tire, lbs. per cubic inch.

I will be using a 65 Comet or a 64 Comet wagon .