Best dual plane intake for small block Windsor

I am starting on a 333 inch small block Windsor for the southeast gassers super stock class. class rules state stock or replacement dual plane intake only ,no air gap styles.
No sheet metal ,no tunnel rams. It can be a single carb, 2x4 or 3x2 intake. Must use holley forward mount carbs. 2x4 setups must use side float carbs. Can use 1 inch spacer.
Which would provide the most top end charge? All cars are stick shift ,spec rear tire, lbs. per cubic inch.
I will be using a 65 Comet or a 64 Comet wagon .
 

Here's a dual plane shootout by Car Craft from 2013.

Dual Plane Intake Manifold Comparisons - Car Craft Magazine

A well-designed dual-plane intake can improve torque, add horsepower, and make that otherwise stock engine look a little more aggressive. This is why we have decided to provide you with several Dual Plane Intake Manifold Comparisons.
Of course those were only single carburetor manifolds.....

And here is who they determined to be the winner.

Titon Manifold Articles

