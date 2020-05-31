Best Efi Route

Sorry for the noob post, new here.



I'm wanting to build a 408w for my 65 and wanting to convert to EFI at the same time but not sure what route is best for me. Currently debating between foxbody intake (9.2 deck lower of course) and harness and carb-style intake with EFI elbow. Also unsure of what management system. At first i thought i would go Megasquirt with the foxbody stuff so it would be mostly plug and play but if I'm going to be installing a harness why not go with a holley terminator and get a new harness? Car will be heavily street driven with the occasional drag race/autocross weekends here and there.