New Member
May 20, 2020
Canada
Just wondering if anyone knows what would sound best and not break the bank entirely. I have a bone stock engine and exhaust setup and I am looking to bump power and give it some actual grunt.
 

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Aug 25, 2016
polk county florida
A new exhaust system will not do it.
The best bang of a buck would be changing the rear gear, 355 for a stick and 373 for an auto, this is just my opinion for a bone stock car.
 
You have a nice rear end there Dave.
Nov 29, 1999
Mililani, Hawaii
I agree with thief. Also, exhaust sound is so subjective. What sounds good to you might sound like crap to me. Do you want loud, raspy, quiet, ...etc etc.....

Chris
 
