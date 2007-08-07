Best gears for an AOD

S

STP72

New Member
Nov 11, 2006
109
0
0
I have an 88LX with an AOD I was wondering what the best all around gearing would be for an auto. I bought some 3.73's but alot of people are telling me 410's
I am really sick of the stock 2.73's
 

  • Sponsors(?)


5spd GT

5spd GT

"the 5.0 owns all"
Founding Member
Aug 7, 2002
9,516
3
79
Arkansas
Visit site
Typically most saying 4.10's are those that do not hit the highway on a regular basis or have a weekend/street car.

From a daily driver perspective, 3.73's for the best all-around gear. 4.10+ for track.

Been there and drove every gear possible up to 4.56...
 
S

STP72

New Member
Nov 11, 2006
109
0
0
5spdGT will I notice a difference with the 3.73's compared to the stock 2.73's ?
The car is quick but, a turd off the line.
 
cenok is family

cenok is family

15 Year Member
Jun 25, 2003
1,409
67
79
35
Norman, Ok
www.facebook.com
STP72 said:
5spdGT will I notice a difference with the 3.73's compared to the stock 2.73's ?
The car is quick but, a turd off the line.
Click to expand...
dude, you will notice a WORLD of difference. it will pull a lot harder and throw you into your seat even more. i have 4.10's in my car, a friend of mine has 3.73's in his coupe. both are great gears. 3.73's are, apparently, more highway friendly, but in an aod car, i say 4.10's. regardless, gears are definitely in the top 3 first upgrades i recommend.
 
85_SS_302_Coupe

85_SS_302_Coupe

it sucks (I know) to be on the receiving end
15 Year Member
Nov 11, 2003
6,930
1,580
223
40
Northern KY
STP72 said:
5spdGT will I notice a difference with the 3.73's compared to the stock 2.73's ?
The car is quick but, a turd off the line.
Click to expand...

Yeah....it's quite a big jump in gear ratio.


I would say 4.10s as well, especially with an AOD. The difference in RPMs at 65mph is like 300rpm...it's nothing extreme. If you like to cruise at 70-75 then 3.73s are probably better for you. If you prefer to take a hit on the highway to make your car faster at the track, then go with 4.10s. Personally i would go with 4.10s and take the hit on the highway since my car isn't a daily driver and i've driven some 3.73 automatics and they're still a bit sluggish until the RPMs come up.
 
5spd GT

5spd GT

"the 5.0 owns all"
Founding Member
Aug 7, 2002
9,516
3
79
Arkansas
Visit site
You'll feel the difference:)

Keep in mind guys...stock heads, stock intake, stock cams - do you think 4.10:1 are optimum and the best all around gear?
 
cenok is family

cenok is family

15 Year Member
Jun 25, 2003
1,409
67
79
35
Norman, Ok
www.facebook.com
5spd GT said:
You'll feel the difference:)

Keep in mind guys...stock heads, stock intake, stock cams - do you think 4.10:1 are optimum and the best all around gear?
Click to expand...
i wouldn't say "best all around gear" by any means, but, ESPECIALLY since he has a stock motor, not to mention aod, i say 4.10's. but like i said, both 3.73's and 4.10's are great, it just depends on the application, imo. i have 4.10's with a 5 speed which sucks on the highway, but i don't do much highway driving. 3.73's are great all around gears for a 5 speed car, imo, my friend has them in his coupe and it pulls hard and doesn't spin too high of rpm's on the highway. but that's in a 5 speed car as well. he had the gears in his car before he converted it to a 5 speed, and i agree with 85_ss_302_coupe, it pulled pretty well but still felt like there could be more there.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

A little massaging and it went right in
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
32,091
8,267
224
Massachusetts
I did 3.73's in mine. I don't do much highway driving with it, so 4.10's would habe been better for me.
 
H

horsepower302

New Member
Jan 17, 2007
48
0
0
i have a 1990 LX with a AOD i put 4.10's in like 85_SS_302_COUPE said 65 is the best speed for highway any faster you are up there in rpms 3.73's are really good to me i love the 4.10's they gave me 8 tenth's in the 1/4 and they do sit you back in your seat
 
85_SS_302_Coupe

85_SS_302_Coupe

it sucks (I know) to be on the receiving end
15 Year Member
Nov 11, 2003
6,930
1,580
223
40
Northern KY
Heck i'm running 4.10s in mine with a 5 speed and most times i'm running a pretty short tire in the back as well but still it's not that bad. I think a lot of people over react at the 4.10s....we're talking 1/4 more revolution than the 3.73s...it's not a big deal. What really cracks me up is people who get 3.90s thinking they've found a perfect middle ground....it's such a small difference that i don't see the point.
 
L

lang williams

New Member
Jun 11, 2003
567
0
0
54
cleveland, oh
Visit site
i had the 373's in my 87 aod notch an liked them. i did street 90% of the time. i think they lost a little of their effect when i changed to 16" wheels. so i'd say if u stay 15" wheels, go 373's if you think you might go 16" or larger go 4.10.
 
5spd GT

5spd GT

"the 5.0 owns all"
Founding Member
Aug 7, 2002
9,516
3
79
Arkansas
Visit site
cenok is family said:
i wouldn't say "best all around gear" by any means, but, ESPECIALLY since he has a stock motor, not to mention aod, i say 4.10's. but like i said, both 3.73's and 4.10's are great, it just depends on the application, imo. i have 4.10's with a 5 speed which sucks on the highway, but i don't do much highway driving. 3.73's are great all around gears for a 5 speed car, imo, my friend has them in his coupe and it pulls hard and doesn't spin too high of rpm's on the highway. but that's in a 5 speed car as well. he had the gears in his car before he converted it to a 5 speed, and i agree with 85_ss_302_coupe, it pulled pretty well but still felt like there could be more there.
Click to expand...
Well I think you misunderstood my point...the stock engine can not breathe very well in the upper rpms, why stick a gear in that loves it:)

...........................................

No, there isn't much difference, but it adds up...

If we all added parts that 'weren't much different', our car would be totally different than what was first planned...

A Systemax isn't to big of a difference from my ported performer...

AFR 205's aren't to big of a difference from my AFR 165's...

1 7/8" headers are only 1/4" difference from 1 5/8"...

Get my point, I hope:nice:
 
85_SS_302_Coupe

85_SS_302_Coupe

it sucks (I know) to be on the receiving end
15 Year Member
Nov 11, 2003
6,930
1,580
223
40
Northern KY
5spd GT said:
Well I think you misunderstood my point...the stock engine can not breathe very well in the upper rpms, why stick a gear in that loves it:)
Click to expand...

Because it's not like the 4.10s only work in the high RPMs....i have stock heads and cam but mine pulls to 5500rpm. If anything they'll benefit you down low more than they will up top. 4.10s will get you out of the hole faster (provided you hook up) and get you through your gears faster. On my car i'm in 4th at about 4k when i cross the line.
 
S

STP72

New Member
Nov 11, 2006
109
0
0
I am running 235 60 16 on the rear and 225 55 16 on the front. mmmm decisions decisions
I also need the tracloc rebuilt while the gears are going in.
 
SVT32VDOHC

SVT32VDOHC

waiting for the next hack atta
Founding Member
Nov 22, 2001
3,502
27
109
Motor City
4.10's wouldn't allow my transmission to shift into 4th under WOT. It also shifted too fast from 2nd to 3rd gear. The car was a raped ape though when I did the old "AOD Shuffle"!!!
 
$uperstang

$uperstang

New Member
Jul 20, 2004
476
0
0
46
Detroit, MI
Dont even think twice about getting the 4.10s with an AOD that is the gear you need 100%. I have an AOD and have had both 3.73s and 4.10s. I can cruise at 75 mph and be at 2500 rpms on the freeway. It is a MUST for an AOD do not even waste your money on 3.73s
 
$uperstang

$uperstang

New Member
Jul 20, 2004
476
0
0
46
Detroit, MI
SVT32VDOHC said:
4.10's wouldn't allow my transmission to shift into 4th under WOT. It also shifted too fast from 2nd to 3rd gear. The car was a raped ape though when I did the old "AOD Shuffle"!!!
Click to expand...
You definately don't want your AOD shifting in to OD at WOT anyway?

By the way Lidio tuned my car and I had my best ET at Milan and best MPH at Lapeer, what a coincidence :)
 
5spd GT

5spd GT

"the 5.0 owns all"
Founding Member
Aug 7, 2002
9,516
3
79
Arkansas
Visit site
There is an extremely small performance difference between the two...

I hope your not planning on adding much power, because you will run out of gear shortly without running a taller tire and increaseing your powerband rpm...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
MrPerfect2 Which brand gears and install kit has best quality parts 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
D Best gearing in relation to wheel size? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
Schnelly Best Short Throw Shifter 2008 GT 3.73 Gears 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
Chris98Stang Turbo Build Questions? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
mjbarnet Best Gears for a 94 AODE Convertible 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 23
Similar threads
Which brand gears and install kit has best quality parts
Best gearing in relation to wheel size?
Best Short Throw Shifter 2008 GT 3.73 Gears
Turbo Build Questions?
Best Gears for a 94 AODE Convertible
Top Bottom