Best gears for an AOD

dude, you will notice a WORLD of difference. it will pull a lot harder and throw you into your seat even more. i have 4.10's in my car, a friend of mine has 3.73's in his coupe. both are great gears. 3.73's are, apparently, more highway friendly, but in an aod car, i say 4.10's. regardless, gears are definitely in the top 3 first upgrades i recommend.5spdGT will I notice a difference with the 3.73's compared to the stock 2.73's ?
The car is quick but, a turd off the line.
i wouldn't say "best all around gear" by any means, but, ESPECIALLY since he has a stock motor, not to mention aod, i say 4.10's. but like i said, both 3.73's and 4.10's are great, it just depends on the application, imo. i have 4.10's with a 5 speed which sucks on the highway, but i don't do much highway driving. 3.73's are great all around gears for a 5 speed car, imo, my friend has them in his coupe and it pulls hard and doesn't spin too high of rpm's on the highway. but that's in a 5 speed car as well. he had the gears in his car before he converted it to a 5 speed, and i agree with 85_ss_302_coupe, it pulled pretty well but still felt like there could be more there.You'll feel the difference
Keep in mind guys...stock heads, stock intake, stock cams - do you think 4.10:1 are optimum and the best all around gear?
Well I think you misunderstood my point...the stock engine can not breathe very well in the upper rpms, why stick a gear in that loves iti wouldn't say "best all around gear" by any means, but, ESPECIALLY since he has a stock motor, not to mention aod, i say 4.10's. but like i said, both 3.73's and 4.10's are great, it just depends on the application, imo. i have 4.10's with a 5 speed which sucks on the highway, but i don't do much highway driving. 3.73's are great all around gears for a 5 speed car, imo, my friend has them in his coupe and it pulls hard and doesn't spin too high of rpm's on the highway. but that's in a 5 speed car as well. he had the gears in his car before he converted it to a 5 speed, and i agree with 85_ss_302_coupe, it pulled pretty well but still felt like there could be more there.
Well I think you misunderstood my point...the stock engine can not breathe very well in the upper rpms, why stick a gear in that loves it
You definately don't want your AOD shifting in to OD at WOT anyway?4.10's wouldn't allow my transmission to shift into 4th under WOT. It also shifted too fast from 2nd to 3rd gear. The car was a raped ape though when I did the old "AOD Shuffle"!!!
