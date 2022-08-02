Best Intake for my Combo?

Hey fellas



I have a 1994 Mustang Cobra with the following setup.



BBK CAI

BBK Throttle Body

Stock upper and lower cobra intake.

AFR 165cc Heads.

Trickflow Stage 2 Cam.

Stock bottom end.

4.10 Gears.

$$$Rwhp - $$$ft/lbs



The AFR website has an intake manifold recommendation being the Performer or Performer RPM intake manifold. I didn’t immediately fall into one of those because I am not sure that info is up to date. It hasn’t changed since 2019 when I bought the heads. This car is only street driven, but everything I do is preparing it to be the best it can be as a naturally aspirated 302. $1500 budget for the intake. If I left out any relevant info just let me know in the comments.



Best Regards,



Zachary