Best looking tires for 71 Mach1

JJHstang
Member
-
- Sep 12, 2018
-
- 127
-
- 4
-
- 18
My BF Goodrich Radial T/A 225 70 R14 tires will be 10 years old this year on my 71 Mach1.
I have original Ford Motor Company Hub Caps with silver rings. Not thinking about changing wheels.
I drive the car around 350 miles a year. Mainly to charity car shows.
Look good with good price.
I know this is a personal opinion and that is what I want.
I have original Ford Motor Company Hub Caps with silver rings. Not thinking about changing wheels.
I drive the car around 350 miles a year. Mainly to charity car shows.
Look good with good price.
I know this is a personal opinion and that is what I want.