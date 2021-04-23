Best looking tires for 71 Mach1

J

JJHstang

Member
Sep 12, 2018
127
4
18
Fort Worth, TX
My BF Goodrich Radial T/A 225 70 R14 tires will be 10 years old this year on my 71 Mach1.
I have original Ford Motor Company Hub Caps with silver rings. Not thinking about changing wheels.
I drive the car around 350 miles a year. Mainly to charity car shows.
Look good with good price.
I know this is a personal opinion and that is what I want.
 

