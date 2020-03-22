Best loudest exhaust for 89 gt?

I'm not going to ask why you feel the need to be heard a mile away.

Go with a race car muffler, and no tail pipes, that should make your ears ring within a few months.

Oh, and make sure you get those two way radios like those motorcyclists have because that will be the only way you will be able to carry on a conversation if anybody rides with you for any length of time.

Sorry, probably not what you want to read here.