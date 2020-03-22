Best loudest exhaust for 89 gt?

Reyyyyab
My setup right now is....o/r xpipe, equal length shorties, cam, and flowmaster American thundercat catback.
i like the sound of it but i want to make it even louder withthe same classic muscle sound. I’ve searched different types of exhaustdont know what would fit best for my setup. I’ve seen the spintech super pro street 9000, flowmaster outlaws, super 40/44, super 10. My goal is to be heard from a mile away coming in & out. Don’t really like the raspy sound but it’ll work too. What do yall suggestion?
