Best loudest exhaust for 89 gt?

My setup right now is....o/r xpipe, equal length shorties, cam, and flowmaster American thundercat catback.

i like the sound of it but i want to make it even louder withthe same classic muscle sound. I’ve searched different types of exhaustdont know what would fit best for my setup. I’ve seen the spintech super pro street 9000, flowmaster outlaws, super 40/44, super 10. My goal is to be heard from a mile away coming in & out. Don’t really like the raspy sound but it’ll work too. What do yall suggestion?
 

I'm not going to ask why you feel the need to be heard a mile away.
Go with a race car muffler, and no tail pipes, that should make your ears ring within a few months.
Oh, and make sure you get those two way radios like those motorcyclists have because that will be the only way you will be able to carry on a conversation if anybody rides with you for any length of time.
Sorry, probably not what you want to read here.
 
Ok, look for a muffler that is straight through and put tail pipes on it.
All good. I'm older (god I hate say'n that) and have tinnitus, that can be caused by loud stuff, like the side exit exhaust on a couple cars I had when younger, yeah, they were loud.
 
