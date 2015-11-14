MustangIIMatt
I will be leaving this thread open to replies, so others can recommend tech threads that they find, and so I can add others as time permits.
Wheels/Tires Known to Fit:
Wheels-Tires - Wheel/tire Combos Known To Fit | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Dynomax/Blackjack Header Installation:
Exhaust - Installing Dynomax/blackjack Headers In A Ii | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Headlight Upgrades:
Electrical - Headlight Upgrades For Your 64-78 Mustang | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Modification Documentation:
Resource Discussion - Modification Documentation | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Seatbelt Update:
Interior and Upholstery - Seat Belt Update (with Bonus Under-carpet Archeology!) | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Interior Panel Re-color:
Interior and Upholstery - Interior Panel Rehab | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Summit Racing Radiator Upgrade:
Engine - Installing A Summit Racing Universal Radiator In A Ii | Mustang Forums at StangNet
V8 Starter Info:
V8 starters, revisited | Mustang Forums at StangNet
GM LS-Engine Swap:
Lsx Swap | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Oil Filter Info for V8s:
Oil Filter For 302 - Fl1a Or Fl300? | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Seat Options:
what seats fit? | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Fox Fuel Tank in a II:
Fox fuel tank in a II | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Moser Axle Specs for a II:
Drivetrain - Ordering New Axles | Mustang Forums at StangNet
AOD Swap:
AOD installed! | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Driveline Vibration Diagnosis:
t5 issues | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Bumper Tuck:
Bumper Tuck | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Headliner Tips:
help with a headliner???? | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Bolt reference (it's for the fox-body, but most of the non-EFI-related bolts are the same):
Electric Choke Connection:
power source for electric choke? | Mustang Forums at StangNet
2.8 V6 Info:
A Link For Those Interested In Building The 2.8 | Mustang Forums at StangNet
Ghia-to-coupe Conversion:
https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/ghia-conversion-to-hardtop.750304/
Radio Removal: https://stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/1977-am-philco-radio-removal.907710/
Cluster LED conversion WITH VIDEO!
If you want to add more, just follow the same format. This will allow us to have a cleaner look to the forum with far fewer stickies (I know there's a lot more threads out there worthy of being added, I'm adding more as I find the time.)
Last edited: