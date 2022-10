BOLT THREAD REFERENCE! since there has been plenty of talk... and no doing it... intake manifold 5/16-18 x 2.5 valve cover 1/4-20 x 1 Crank pulley 3/8-16 x 1 Plugging Smog Hole (thermactor plug) 5/8-11 speed sensor clamp 1/4-20 x 3/4 Tps sensor screws M4 x 0.7 pitch x 25mm length intake plaque 8-32x1/2" taper seat...

Electrical - LED Light Conversion Completed. Hi All, Enzio here. I just retired a few months ago and now that the weather is nicer I'm going to finish up the '76 Cobra II. There are few minor things to take care of and one was part of the LED light conversion that I didn't have time to troubleshoot last fall before the winter set in. For...

Sequential Tail Light Mod ?s im looking for some info on the the sequential mods. Those who have done it how did you do it. And did it eliminate the wireing for the reverse lights? And what about the emergency flashers? I would like to have sequentials with the reverse lights in the stock location already half way though...

Oil pan gasket change OR starter replacement in a 302 II Here's a quick how-to on changing an oil pan gasket on a 302 without removing the engine. It's the same steps as changing a starter more or less, so it's basically 2 birds with 1 stone. First, raise the car to an appropriate height and support it. Remove the (-) battery cable from the battery...

Dimensions My car is at the body shop on a frame rack currently to see how bad it's bent and if thats contributing to vibration issues. They have no base measurements to input into the "laser machine". I have searched but probably not using correct terms. They have told me they cannot use the laser system...

I will be leaving this thread open to replies, so others can recommend tech threads that they find, and so I can add others as time permits.Wheels/Tires Known to Fit:Dynomax/Blackjack Header Installation:Headlight Upgrades:Modification Documentation:Seatbelt Update:Interior Panel Re-color:Summit Racing Radiator Upgrade:V8 Starter Info:GM LS-Engine Swap:Oil Filter Info for V8s:Seat Options:Fox Fuel Tank in a II:Moser Axle Specs for a II:AOD Swap:Driveline Vibration Diagnosis:Bumper Tuck:Headliner Tips:Bolt reference (it's for the fox-body, but most of the non-EFI-related bolts are the same):Electric Choke Connection:2.8 V6 Info:Ghia-to-coupe Conversion:Radio Removal: https://stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/1977-am-philco-radio-removal.907710/ Cluster LED conversion WITH VIDEO!If you want to add more, just follow the same format. This will allow us to have a cleaner look to the forum with far fewer stickies (I know there's a lot more threads out there worthy of being added, I'm adding more as I find the time.)