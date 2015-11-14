Build Thread Best Of Mustang I I Tech (NEW CONTENT ADDED 8/3/2020!)

I will be leaving this thread open to replies, so others can recommend tech threads that they find, and so I can add others as time permits.

Wheels/Tires Known to Fit:
Wheels-Tires - Wheel/tire Combos Known To Fit | Mustang Forums at StangNet

Dynomax/Blackjack Header Installation:
Exhaust - Installing Dynomax/blackjack Headers In A Ii | Mustang Forums at StangNet

Headlight Upgrades:
Electrical - Headlight Upgrades For Your 64-78 Mustang | Mustang Forums at StangNet

Modification Documentation:
Resource Discussion - Modification Documentation | Mustang Forums at StangNet

Seatbelt Update:
Interior and Upholstery - Seat Belt Update (with Bonus Under-carpet Archeology!) | Mustang Forums at StangNet

Interior Panel Re-color:
Interior and Upholstery - Interior Panel Rehab | Mustang Forums at StangNet

Summit Racing Radiator Upgrade:
Engine - Installing A Summit Racing Universal Radiator In A Ii | Mustang Forums at StangNet

V8 Starter Info:
V8 starters, revisited | Mustang Forums at StangNet

GM LS-Engine Swap:
Lsx Swap | Mustang Forums at StangNet

Oil Filter Info for V8s:
Oil Filter For 302 - Fl1a Or Fl300? | Mustang Forums at StangNet

Seat Options:
what seats fit? | Mustang Forums at StangNet

Fox Fuel Tank in a II:
Fox fuel tank in a II | Mustang Forums at StangNet

Moser Axle Specs for a II:
Drivetrain - Ordering New Axles | Mustang Forums at StangNet

AOD Swap:
AOD installed! | Mustang Forums at StangNet

Driveline Vibration Diagnosis:
t5 issues | Mustang Forums at StangNet

Bumper Tuck:
Bumper Tuck | Mustang Forums at StangNet

Headliner Tips:
help with a headliner???? | Mustang Forums at StangNet

Bolt reference (it's for the fox-body, but most of the non-EFI-related bolts are the same):
www.stangnet.com

BOLT THREAD REFERENCE!

since there has been plenty of talk... and no doing it... intake manifold 5/16-18 x 2.5 valve cover 1/4-20 x 1 Crank pulley 3/8-16 x 1 Plugging Smog Hole (thermactor plug) 5/8-11 speed sensor clamp 1/4-20 x 3/4 Tps sensor screws M4 x 0.7 pitch x 25mm length intake plaque 8-32x1/2" taper seat...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com

Electric Choke Connection:
power source for electric choke? | Mustang Forums at StangNet

2.8 V6 Info:
A Link For Those Interested In Building The 2.8 | Mustang Forums at StangNet

Ghia-to-coupe Conversion:
https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/ghia-conversion-to-hardtop.750304/

Radio Removal: https://stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/1977-am-philco-radio-removal.907710/

Cluster LED conversion WITH VIDEO!
stangnet.com

Electrical - LED Light Conversion Completed.

Hi All, Enzio here. I just retired a few months ago and now that the weather is nicer I'm going to finish up the '76 Cobra II. There are few minor things to take care of and one was part of the LED light conversion that I didn't have time to troubleshoot last fall before the winter set in. For...
stangnet.com stangnet.com

www.stangnet.com

Sequential Tail Light Mod ?s

im looking for some info on the the sequential mods. Those who have done it how did you do it. And did it eliminate the wireing for the reverse lights? And what about the emergency flashers? I would like to have sequentials with the reverse lights in the stock location already half way though...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com

stangnet.com

Oil pan gasket change OR starter replacement in a 302 II

Here's a quick how-to on changing an oil pan gasket on a 302 without removing the engine. It's the same steps as changing a starter more or less, so it's basically 2 birds with 1 stone. First, raise the car to an appropriate height and support it. Remove the (-) battery cable from the battery...
stangnet.com stangnet.com

www.stangnet.com

Dimensions

My car is at the body shop on a frame rack currently to see how bad it's bent and if thats contributing to vibration issues. They have no base measurements to input into the "laser machine". I have searched but probably not using correct terms. They have told me they cannot use the laser system...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com

If you want to add more, just follow the same format. This will allow us to have a cleaner look to the forum with far fewer stickies (I know there's a lot more threads out there worthy of being added, I'm adding more as I find the time.)
 
Last edited:
Here are some pdf's I've collected over the years. Most are from II.org or facebook. Alot will be covered in other posts. Some info may be outdated. I just wanted to make sure I didn't lose them and wanted another way for everyone to access them besides facebook.
 

Attachments

Similar threads
