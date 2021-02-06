93CalypsoConvert
- Nov 26, 2020
- 24
- 5
- 13
- 40
I need help trying to decide what the best option is for my transmission. Its a 1993 lx 2.3 swapped to a 5.0. The tranny is the original t5 WC and it needs a rebuild (whining, bad syncros, oil looks like a pound of glitter was poured in). I've done some research and it looks like I've got a couple options here.
- Rebuild myself
- Have it rebuilt professionally
- Find a donor
- Buy a refurbished unit.
- For option 1, it should cost me $500 parts + whatever tools I need like a hydraulic press.
- For option 2, it should cost around $1000. I've called 5 places and all quoted $900-1100 (wow since when did manuals become so expensive to rebuild?)
- For option 3, I've got couple of salvage yards around where I might be able to find a t5 suited for more HP. While this option may be cheaper, you never know what you will get.
- Option 4 would probably be best, but this is pushing what I feel like spending on it.