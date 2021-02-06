Drivetrain Best Option for T5 Rebuild.

I need help trying to decide what the best option is for my transmission. Its a 1993 lx 2.3 swapped to a 5.0. The tranny is the original t5 WC and it needs a rebuild (whining, bad syncros, oil looks like a pound of glitter was poured in). I've done some research and it looks like I've got a couple options here.
  1. Rebuild myself
  2. Have it rebuilt professionally
  3. Find a donor
  4. Buy a refurbished unit.
  • For option 1, it should cost me $500 parts + whatever tools I need like a hydraulic press.
  • For option 2, it should cost around $1000. I've called 5 places and all quoted $900-1100 (wow since when did manuals become so expensive to rebuild?:bs:)
  • For option 3, I've got couple of salvage yards around where I might be able to find a t5 suited for more HP. While this option may be cheaper, you never know what you will get.
  • Option 4 would probably be best, but this is pushing what I feel like spending on it.
These are my options as I see it. I know some of you will recommend a TKO or some other alternate transmission, but my wallet says no. I am hesitant about rebuilding the original since it will still be rated for probably 40HP less than my engine. Has anyone had experience with any of these options? Thoughts? What should I do?
 

Is this a 4cyl T5?

I think you are underestimating option 1. Parts for these transmissions have gone up. A decent rebuild kit with bearings is $400. If you find your mainshaft is scored (which is common in noisy T5s) you’ll be adding another $100. If a syncro is damaged, or a gear, it’s going to climb from there. If it’s a 4cyl T5 you should at least put a 90-93 3.35 gearset in it, or a 2.95 gearset. Now you are up over $1k in parts.

if you could find a good donor or two, you might be able to rebuild one decent trans out of them. All depends on what you find wrong with the donors.

my worry with suggesting you let a shop do it is that $1k estimate balloons once they open the trans up and see what’s wrong with it.

and at the other end of the spectrum, a brand new 2.95 T-5Z trans is $1900-2k plus shipping with a warranty.
 
