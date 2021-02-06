Is this a 4cyl T5?



I think you are underestimating option 1. Parts for these transmissions have gone up. A decent rebuild kit with bearings is $400. If you find your mainshaft is scored (which is common in noisy T5s) you’ll be adding another $100. If a syncro is damaged, or a gear, it’s going to climb from there. If it’s a 4cyl T5 you should at least put a 90-93 3.35 gearset in it, or a 2.95 gearset. Now you are up over $1k in parts.



if you could find a good donor or two, you might be able to rebuild one decent trans out of them. All depends on what you find wrong with the donors.



my worry with suggesting you let a shop do it is that $1k estimate balloons once they open the trans up and see what’s wrong with it.



and at the other end of the spectrum, a brand new 2.95 T-5Z trans is $1900-2k plus shipping with a warranty.