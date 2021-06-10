Best Sounding H Pipe and Muffler to buy for BBK Long Tube Headers (1994 Mustang Gt 5 Speed)

Just got my car restored about almost a year ago it's a 1994 mustang gt (157k miles) and all I got so far done to it was a muffler delete, short-throw shifter, and just got new 3.73 gears installed. But I am looking for the best budget-friendly exhaust system possible but also pretty good. The plan right now is to buy the BBK long tube headers ceramic coated and get the BBK catted h pipe but it is pretty overpriced I heard does anyone have any good suggestions? I also need a good muffler that is loud but not obnoxiously loud.
 

