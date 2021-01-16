Paint and Body Best strategy to restore body mouldings? First stang!

W

WindsorPenchant

New Member
Dec 28, 2020
1
0
1
31
Ingurland
Hey all,

From the UK here and in the process of tidying up a few things on a great car I managed to grab!

I've got all the body moulding all around in good condition, other than the small issue of cleaning out some algae around the sides, each opposite of the moulding is starting to almost curl and has lifted away from the body. I'm unsure what my best strategy is to restore these and I thought best to find out from the folks who know the finicky nature of these plastics etc in age! I am wary of heat gunning anything so close to the paint. Maybe a hairdryer would heat it enough to regain pliability and I can push / clamp somehow with some new adhesive under the curled ends?

I don't think I'll be best served by ripping any of it off the car so any in-situ strategies would be really awesome to hear!

Thanks guys
:hail::cheers:
 

90sickfox

90sickfox

Wasn't a pretty sight...and I've got big hands
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
5,542
4,649
203
43
The best way is to remove them and take the metal strip out of them. Then clean any tape residue off the car with rubber wheel on a drill. 3m tape works great and heat will help lay them flat on the car. In the summer members here have set them out in the sun with metal removed and had good results. No good way to fix them without removal.
 
