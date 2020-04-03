BEST SWAP OPTIONS! 05 GT 4.6 3v (Threw Rod), I have a 4.6L 2v out of an 04 GT and 4V in A mark. Suggestion?

95TT347Cobra

95TT347Cobra

New Member
Jul 8, 2019
2
0
1
39
duluth mn
Hello, I have 2005 Mustang GT car supercharged with edelbrock or supercharger and methanol injection. I threw a rod in that motor do to detonation, my question to you guys is what would you recommend the route I take to fix my car. I have a running and driving 1997 Lincoln mark with a 4.6l 4 valve, I also have 4.6 liter 2 valve out of 04 Mustang GT. Which motor should I run? I was going to use the block or short block of the 04 with my 05 3 valve heads, supercharger but I was wondering If can put the 4.6 4 valve in my car what I would have to do to use my supercharger as well what are your recommendations for ECU wise to run the 4V I do have a shop I any of your help would be appreciated. I also own a twin turbocharged 95 SVT cobra that has a standalone. kind of a pain in the butt. So what's the easiest way to control your recommended option? TIA
 

