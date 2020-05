Just picked up my first foxbody and was looking for opinions on the best all season/summer tires. Also was wondering what size I should run to get the best grip, currently it has 215/55/R16 in the front and 275/40/ZR17 in the back. Which brings me to my next question, is 16s in the front and 17s in the back effective performance wise or is it just for appearance? I’m not very well versed in this stuff so any input is appreciated.