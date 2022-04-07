Best way to install a new rear end housing

Can anyone advise me on the best way to R & R a rear housing in a Fox body?
Something like..
Car on jack stands
Jack up rear, remove shocks
Lower rear, remove springs
remove lower and upper control arm bolts from housing and remove rear end
Then remove upper and lower control arms from car
Here is where I am not sure what is the next step........
Do I intall the uppers then jack up new rear end and attach to them,
then install the lower control arms to the body and rear??
