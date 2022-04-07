Best way to install a new rear end housing

Can anyone advise me on the best way to R & R a rear housing in a Fox body?
Something like..
Car on jack stands
Jack up rear, remove shocks
Lower rear, remove springs
remove lower and upper control arm bolts from housing and remove rear end
Then remove upper and lower control arms from car
Here is where I am not sure what is the next step........
Do I intall the uppers then jack up new rear end and attach to them,
then install the lower control arms to the body and rear??
 

Ok...let me try this.

  1. Chock front wheels.
  2. Put vehicle in neutral and e brake off.
  3. Jack car up and place on Jack stands at area where lower arms bolt to body leaving enough room to remove arms. ( you don't want the jack stands to block the arms from moving or rotating down )
  4. Remove rear wheels
  5. Remove rear drums ( easier to do while on car )
  6. Using a pry bar or bigger screw driver, to hold driveshaft still, remove pinion flange to driveshaft bolts ( 12mm 12 point wrench ). You may have to wedge the pry bar or screw driver through the u joint and against the underbody and tap wrench with small hammer to break loose ). ( think impact gun )
  7. With a pan under transmission tail housing, slide drive shaft out.
  8. Remove e brake cables from handle cable bracket under car. ( cables should be able to be pulled enough )
  9. Remove cables from cable brackets under car.
  10. Remove center brake hose connection at body above rear. ( little rubber cap from brake bleeder works great to keep from leaking brake fluid all out...place on metal end of brake line )...can be found on wheel cylinders or any vehicle front caliper. Easily reached without jacking car up. If you take them off of a neighbors car, make sure you return them so it's just borrowing.
  11. Remove sway bar from rear lower control arms.
  12. Jack up rear in center.
  13. Remove both shock lower nuts.
  14. Remove rear shocks.
  15. Lower jack to allow rear springs to extend slowly.
  16. Remove rear springs ( may have to use pry bar at lower coil to pry up and out )
  17. Loosen all the rear arm bolts but don't remove.
  18. Remove lower control arm bolts at rear. ( sometimes rear can twist so be prepared ) If using same arms there's no need to take out bolts at body.
  19. Take out upper arm bolts at rear. ( be prepared for rear to rotate ) pinion flange will want to point down ).
  20. Your rear is now ready to be drug out from under the car.
I always place the bolts in the arms at the body first. Then I loosely bolt up the upper arms. The lower ones are easier to fight with. The rear will try to rotate down.

Install is a reverse of removal. If using factory arms all bolts should be installed loose and tightened with the full weight of the car on the wheels. This avoids binding the bushings up. Use loctite on the driveshaft to flange bolts.
 
