So I just recently bought a 2000 GT and I’ve noticed that the ergonomics were designed for someone who’s about 5’5. I’m about 6’0-6’1 and the seating position is awful. My knees hit the wheel when shifting and my arm is fully extended and can barely reach the shifter. It seems my torso needs to come closer and my legs need to get lower. What’s the solution, aftermarket seat? Would love some help, thanks y’all.