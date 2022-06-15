Big mess up - need help

Hey all, I recently decided to replace the intake manifold gaskets as they were leaking oil onto the water pump. After I took off the manifold, I plugged the ports so I could clean the gasket surface. There are 4 ports straight down the middle, which look like they let oil go to the camshaft, and I dropped a piece of tinfoil in there. I removed a lifter to try to find it, but it's gone. Is it possible it made its way to the oil pan or will if I flow oil through the motor? If not then how in the world do I get that out without a magnet? All suggestions welcome and wanted!
 

rednotch said:
Pull the pan fish it out... Might get lucky and be able to flush/fish threw the drain plug, but it should end up in the pan and if its big enough could get sucked into the pickup
Click to expand...
This was the winner. It was lodged in my crankshaft and I used a small knife to poke it and pull it out. That was the most hellish mistake I've made on this motor yet, it took me a solid week to remove the oil pan that was caked in rtv. That one tested me! Glad I got a good look at the internals, always fun to see em. Thanks for the suggestion, it lead me down the right path.
 
