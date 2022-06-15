Big mess up - need help

Hey all, I recently decided to replace the intake manifold gaskets as they were leaking oil onto the water pump. After I took off the manifold, I plugged the ports so I could clean the gasket surface. There are 4 ports straight down the middle, which look like they let oil go to the camshaft, and I dropped a piece of tinfoil in there. I removed a lifter to try to find it, but it's gone. Is it possible it made its way to the oil pan or will if I flow oil through the motor? If not then how in the world do I get that out without a magnet? All suggestions welcome and wanted!